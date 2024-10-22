Transport

Charleroi airport cancels all outgoing flights due to strike

Brussels airport is major hub for Irish airline Ryanair

The airline hopes to reopen on Wednesday. Photograph: EPA
Tue Oct 22 2024 - 06:28

All outgoing flights from Belgium’s Charleroi airport, a major hub for budget airline Ryanair, were cancelled on Tuesday due to a strike among security personnel, the airport has said.

Unions and the airport have been in talks for months over improving employee working conditions.

It is the third strike at Belgium’s second-busiest airport, popular with Irish tourists and EU workers, in less than two months. The airport, 60km south of Brussels, is mainly used by Ryanair and other low-cost airlines, including Wizz Air. – Reuters