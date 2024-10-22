Charleroi airport cancels all outgoing flights due to strike

All outgoing flights from Belgium’s Charleroi airport, a major hub for budget airline Ryanair, were cancelled on Tuesday due to a strike among security personnel, the airport has said.

Unions and the airport have been in talks for months over improving employee working conditions.

It is the third strike at Belgium’s second-busiest airport, popular with Irish tourists and EU workers, in less than two months. The airport, 60km south of Brussels, is mainly used by Ryanair and other low-cost airlines, including Wizz Air. – Reuters