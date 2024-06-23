Aer Lingus dispute deepens with accusations of ‘blackmail’ and ‘greed’

The rift between Aer Lingus management and Ialpa has widened with the airline accusing the pilots’ union of “blackmail” and the union responding with claims of “greed”.

Both parties have also claimed they stand ready for talks while suggesting that the other side is the sole stumbling block to meaningful negotiations starting.

The airline has cancelled close to 250 flights over a five day period from next Wednesday, including over 100 on Saturday. Aer Lingus said it was left with no choice after pilots announced an eight hour all-out strike from 5am on Saturday, June 29th.

The dispute centres around a pay claim with Ialpa seeking a 24 per cent increase which is says it will cover inflation over a five-year period and management making an initial offer of just under 10 per cent.

Speaking on the Anton Savage Show on Newstalk on Sunday morning, Donal Moriarty of Aer Lingus accused the pilots of “seeking to blackmail the company by inflicting enormous pain on the company but more importantly on the company’s customers”.

He denied claims made by Ialpa that management was unwilling to enter into talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

“The last talks that we had with Ialpa were on June 17th and Ialpa ended those talks based upon their refusal discuss ways in which pay could be increased beyond the 12.5 per cent that had been agreed with every other collectively bargained group in Aer Lingus,” he said.

He stressed that the airline had wanted “discussions around productivity and flexibility which is absolutely normal in the context of industrial relations discussion, Ialpa refused to do that”.

He said management had written to Ialpa on three occasions, including correspondence on Sunday “looking for meetings and we’ve had no response”.

He said Ialpa appeared “only willing to have discussions with us provided that we accepted their 24 per cent pay increase demand and that’s obviously something we can’t do and will not do. It seems clear that Ialpa are either unwilling or unable to enter into meaningful direct discussions.”

Mr Moriarty insisted that Aer Lingus management was not trying to ramp up the conflict by issuing warnings to pilots at the weekend that they could be held personally liable for any losses to the airline if they fail to work their rosters before they begin industrial action on Wednesday.

A letter from Adrian Dunne, the carrier’s chief operations officer, to pilots says the company expects them to work their live rosters, including any requested changes, up to 12.01am on Wednesday when their industrial action begins.

The letter said the company would regard any pilot who does not do so as taking part in unofficial industrial action and warns that “individuals who participate in this kind of behaviour may be held personally liable for any losses arising”.

Mr Moriarty said the correspondence was “focused on protecting the interests of our customers and the reality is that there has been enormous increase in short notice pilot illness over recent months spiking over the past eight weeks. We had to cancel 14 flights last weekend because of it.”

He said the dispute was “a significant deterrent to forward bookings and that is something we’re seeing.”

Capt Mark Tighe of Ialpa speaking on the same programme said it was “simply just not true” that it would only enter talks if its pay claim was accepted but he said the union want management “to acknowledge our 24 per cent cumulative inflationary claim but we laid no preconditions.”

He criticised management for creating a “pilot sickness review committee which is in breach of our agreements.

They are threatening individual pilots. They sent a letter to me personally from the general counsel of the company and to a number of other Aer Lingus pilots accusing me and others of an orchestrated and unlawful campaign and reserving the right to instigate High Court action directly.”

He said Iapla was “not trying to cause harm [but was] exercising the rights that we have under law like everybody else has and when the company refused point blank to deal with our reasonable cumulative pay claim.”

He said that between 2019 and 2023 “top executive pay in Aer Lingus increased by 66 per cent and we’re looking for over the period of time approximately 4 per cent per year. This is just greed by management.”