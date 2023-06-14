Woman (40s) dead after being struck by train in Co Sligo

Gardaí near the scene of the train incident at Collooney, Co Sligo. About 100 passengers were on board the train which is halted between Ballisodare and Collooney. Photograph: James Connolly

A woman (40s) has died after being struck by a train in Co Sligo, with a second woman (20s) in a serious condition in Sligo University Hospital. Irish Rail has confirmed an incident took place involving the 15.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisodare at about 4pm.

The body of the fatally injured woman remains at the scene. Gardaí said the Coroner has been notified. Forensic Collision Investigators are on their way to the scene.

It is understood that both women are from the local area.

About 100 passengers were on board the train, which is halted between Ballisodare and Collooney, but have since disembarked.

Local Sligo county councillor Thomas Healy said he had spoken to a distressed young man who witnessed the tragedy and who managed to disembark the train.

He said the passenger, who was heading to Dublin on the afternoon Sligo service, was unaware at first why the train had stopped but was very upset when he realised what had happened.

“I am aware that a tragedy has occurred on the track. My thoughts are with the families and also with the driver of the train,” said Cllr Healy.

He was on his way home from work when he saw diversions were in place at the roundabout in Ballisodare.

“The road is closed. People are still on the train,” he said. Cllr Healy was forced to take a side road because of the diversions and said he saw a young man in a very stressed state on the roadside talking to Gardaí.

“He was on the train and he was very upset. He told me he just had to get off and he pulled a lever. The other passengers are still on the train,” said Cllr Healy.