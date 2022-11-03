Plans for second rail track in Cork could triple services on commuter line

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the occasion marks an important milestone for the development of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Iarnród Éireann is to lodge an application to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of a second rail track along the 10km section of line between Glounthaune and Midleton in Co Cork, which could see the potential tripling of service frequency.

The upgrading of the line from the existing single to a new twin track should see the service having a 10-minute frequency each way, compared to the current 30 minutes.

This will facilitate up to six trains per hour per direction, which will increase capacity, foster better connectivity, and enhance the reliability of the Cork rail network.

Subject to receiving An Bord Pleanála approval and funding allocation, it is anticipated that construction will commence in 2024 with expected completion two years later. The existing line currently facilitates up to 2,000 passengers a day.

READ MORE

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said the company don’t have potential passengers numbers for this new section of the line at this stage.

Works will largely be contained within the existing railway corridor and will include a second track over the line, additional sidings/turn back facilities at Midleton, associated signalling upgrades and alterations and all associated civil works.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the occasion marks an important milestone for the development of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme. “This Government has committed €185 million to the delivery of phase one of the programme by the end of 2026, of which €164 million is funded from the EU’s post-Covid Recovery and Resilience Plan to provide for improvements to Cork commuter rail as part of a more sustainable transport system.”

An eight-week statutory public consultation period will follow commencing on the November 17th. It follows public consultation earlier this year.

It is anticipated that when the consultation period closes, An Bord Pleanála will grant an oral hearing where members of the public and impacted parties can attend, make observations and ask questions of the project team.