Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says he will ‘make a fortune’ at Christmas due to Dublin Airport passenger cap

Passengers returning to Dublin Airport last Christmas, one of the busiest travelling times of the year. Ryanair has signalled higher fare prices on foot of the airport's controversial passenger cap. File photograph: Alan Betson

A “massive crisis” at Dublin Airport this Christmas would see return flights costing about €1,000 due to constraints on air traffic, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has said.

He told the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday that Government action was urgently needed to deal with the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

The Government has two potential legislative solutions to deal with the issue while it went through the planning process, the committee was told.

Ryanair’s application for additional passenger numbers for the Christmas period as well as for the school holidays and for sporting events had been rejected as Dublin Airport was up against its cap on numbers, Mr O’Leary explained.

He said the capacity constraints would lead to a “massive crisis” this Christmas unless the Government acted now – passengers would face one-way fares of €500, and €1,000 return. It echoed similar fare warnings from the airline last month.

Mr O’Leary told the committee the carrier would “make out like bandits”, adding: “I will make a fortune this Christmas.”

He argued that seeking to lift the 32 million passenger cap through the planning process would take four years given the inevitable appeals.

Mr O’Leary said some flights could be moved to Belfast, but “inbound passengers do not want to go to Shannon or Cork”.

Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of Ryanair traffic in Ireland is inbound with the majority of passengers wishing to go to Dublin, the committee heard. Mr O’Leary claimed Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan had not replied to a submission made by Ryanair to increase growth in Ireland.

More to follow...