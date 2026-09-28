Retailer Lidl enters Irish mobile market

Cookbook author and food content creator Gina Daly pictured at Lidl Tallaght to mark the launch of Lidl Connect, Lidl Ireland’s new mobile offering. Photograph: Damien Eagers / Julien Behal Photography

Retailer Lidl is to enter the Irish mobile market, launching a new service for customers that starts at €9 a month.

The company is joining the list of mobile virtual network operators, using the Eir network in Ireland and supported by global telecoms operator 1Global.

The Lidl Connect service, which will be available from October 5th, will include unlimited calls and texts to Irish and UK networks, unlimited 5G data in Ireland, and 50GB of roaming in the EU and the UK. It will also offer 100 minutes of international minutes to selected countries.

Lidl said the service would offer a launch price of €8.99 for life to its first 100,000 customers, or until December 31st, with a monthly rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time. Customers can sign up through the Lidl Plus app, with customers opting for a virtual e-sim, or through a physical sim that can be bought in-store for 99 cent.

The €8.99 offer is available once per Lidl Plus account. Additional sim cards can be added at €12.99 each a month, with a limit on three extra cards per account.

“We know customers increasingly want services that are straightforward, flexible and offer genuine value. Lidl Connect has been designed with that in mind – whether customers want to pick up a SIM in one of our stores or get connected digitally through an eSIM from home,” said Robert Ryan, chief executive at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland. “We are particularly proud that Ireland is the first market to launch this new Lidl Connect concept.”

Lidl Connect adds another service to the Lidl Plus loyalty app. The retailer has been developing its Lidl Plus ecosystem to a wider digital platform that include access to tservices such as parcel lockers, car and van sharing services, and deposit return machines.