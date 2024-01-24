Tumblr takes High Court action against Ireland’s media regulator

US microblogging site Tumblr is taking High Court action against Ireland’s media regulator over measures seeking to protect children online.

It is the second judicial review case issued against Coimisiún na Meán, with San Francisco-based social media company Reddit having initiated a similar action against the body earlier this month.

The legal actions come a number of weeks after the regulator designated 10 mainly American social media groups as “video-sharing platforms” to be regulated under a new safety code which aims at placing responsibility for safe online activity on the providers engaged in facilitating the sharing of video content.

Under the forthcoming code, there will be potential fines of up to €20 million against platforms that violate child safety. The new regime seeks to tackle harmful content, such as cyber bullying, or posts promoting suicide, self-harm or eating disorders.

Asked about the legal action, a spokesman for Coimisiún na Meán said: “We don’t wish to comment on matters which are before the courts.”

Tumblr was founded in February 2007, has 592 million blogs and 135 million monthly active users, according to its website. It is based in New York, and owned by American company Automattic.

Automattic, which was founded by tech entrepreneur Matt Mullenweg, operates all of its blogging operations outside of the United States through a company registered in Dublin, Aut O’Mattic A8C Ireland. The Irish arm recorded a loss of €17,110,523 in 2022, according to its most recently filed accounts.

Tumblr is represented by Mason, Hayes and Curran in the action. Tumblr did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication, but acknowledged receipt of questions.

Coimisiún na Meán’s draft code of conduct, which is still subject to finalisation, requires platforms to use robust age verification technology to ensure children are not exposed to inappropriate content such as pornography. The platforms may have to seek passport or other official documentary proof of age, as well as live selfies for verification.

Platforms will also be required to give parents tools to ensure children do not encounter illegal or harmful content online. Furthermore, they will be required to prevent the uploading or sharing of illegal content such as videos inciting viewers to hatred or violence.

A finalised code will form part of Ireland’s overall online safety framework based on the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, the EU Digital Services Act and the EU Terrorist Content Online Regulation.

The other designated platforms are: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Udemy, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit and X, formerly known as Twitter.