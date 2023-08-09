AI to pose ‘many unpredictable challenges’ for government, strategy report says

The Government’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy is seeking to form an AI advisory council to ensure AI is human-centred and Ireland is “fully positioned to harness the expected revolution in AI which we know is coming in the next five years”.

A progress report due to be published on Wednesday said the ongoing evolution of AI would likely lead to “many unpredictable challenges” for government and emphasised the importance of ensuring the rollout of AI tools was “safe, secure, human-centric and ethical”.

Minister of State for Digital Regulation Dara Calleary said that as AI tools “have become widely available, more and more of us are aware that AI is here for good”.

He said AI was “already transforming many aspects of the ways we work and live, and it will continue to do so”.

“Ireland was a front-runner in publishing our national AI strategy two years ago and we have made excellent progress so far in putting the building blocks in place to get the coming transformation right,” he added.

“Looking ahead, I want to ensure we maintain our strong position and are ready for new challenges and opportunities as they emerge.”

Mr Calleary is seeking to form an AI advisory council by recruiting volunteers from across society, in academia, business, law, security, social sciences and economics. The council will be used to provide advice to government on developing trust in AI among the public, while “promoting the development of trustworthy, person-centred AI”.

Mr Calleary said the formation of the council was to “better understand the risks and identify the opportunities” which AI can bring.

The Government published its national AI strategy plan, AI – Here for Good, in July 2021, and appointed an AI ambassador, Dr Patricia Scanlon, a year later to lead discussion of AI in the country and to increase awareness of the Government’s commitment to the ethical use of AI.

The national strategy report sets out the Government’s priorities for the coming year, seeking to focus on influencing the regulation of AI in Ireland and on the writing of the forthcoming European Union artificial intelligence regulations, expected to be finalised by the end of the year. Mr Calleary said the importance of the country’s approach to AI was paramount as the development of the EU’s AI laws reaches its conclusion.

“We are actively promoting a robust governance framework to safeguard against risk and ensure public trust in AI,” he said.

“My core priority is making sure that AI is fostered and deployed in a way that is safe, trustworthy and builds the confidence for innovation to flourish.”

The Government will also seek to encourage the use of AI within the economy and to push workers to train to implement the tool within the workforce while also implementing guidelines for its use in the public sector.