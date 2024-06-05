Novak Djokovic is Wimbledon doubt after reported knee surgery

Novak Djokovic falls after stretching for a forehand during his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic’s chances of competing at Wimbledon further diminished after he reportedly underwent knee surgery in Paris on Wednesday, a day after withdrawing from the French Open due to a medial meniscus tear.

According to a report by the sports newspaper l’Equipe, Djokovic’s surgery was led by a young French surgeon on Wednesday morning and his recovery will take at least three weeks. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is highly unlikely to compete at Wimbledon this year, which begins on July 1st.

An Olympic gold medal remains the one achievement that has eluded Djokovic in his career and he has repeatedly described the Paris Olympics as one of his top goals this year. Djokovic’s knee injury presents a significant blow to his chances of being in form for the competition but by swiftly undergoing surgery the Serb has given himself a shot at being ready to compete in Paris.

Djokovic won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic games but they have usually been the site of significant misfortune. In Tokyo, Djokovic finished in fourth place in singles, losing to Alexander Zverev in the semi-final and Pablo Carreño Busta in the bronze-medal match, and also in mixed doubles.

On Monday, Djokovic tore his medial meniscus after slipping on the court during his Roland Garros fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo, the 23rd seed. After the slip, Djokovic criticised the court conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which he said did not have enough clay on the top layer of the court and the court was therefore too slippery. He was able to recover after taking a considerable amount of painkillers and win in five dramatic sets, but an MRI after the match confirmed Djokovic’s worst fears. With Djokovic’s withdrawal, Jannik Sinner will become the new men’s No 1.

“I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful con­sideration and consultation,” Djokovic said on Tuesday.

Djokovic will hope to follow the lead set by Taylor Fritz, who tore his meniscus during his Roland Garros second-round loss in 2021 and left the court in a wheelchair. A month later, the then 23-year-old remarkably reached the third round of Wimbledon.

This injury is uncharted territory for Djokovic, who has remained remarkably healthy throughout his career. Djokovic has rarely ever suffered such a significant acute injury during a match and at 37-years-old all injuries come with elevated risks. In 2018, Djokovic reluctantly underwent surgery on his injured elbow, previously his most significant injury, only after months of attempting to heal the injury naturally. He admitted to crying after the surgery.

This rapid intervention two days after suffering the injury is reflective of the short timeline Djokovic has to be ready for what may be his last realistic shot at the Olympics, an event that will next take place when he is 41 years old. – Guardian