Sonia O’Sullivan: What should be the exact role of high performance?
It’s great news that TG4 are bringing athletics back into Irish living rooms
After racing in January, February and March, Nadia Power had to wait until the middle of April to get some funding, and ended up having to front everything herself. File photograph: Inpho
I was on a group Zoom call recently talking Irish Olympic preparations and was asked a question by Antonio Maurogiovanni, the high performance director at Rowing Ireland and the man credited with a lot of their success of late.
It was quite a difficult question, wanting to know about my experience at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and did anybody in the federation ever help me get to the bottom of it, like really help sort it out.