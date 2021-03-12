The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday, March 13th

Leeds (11) v Chelsea (4) (12.30pm)

Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton is back in contention after his recovery from a groin strain. Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo returned from injury in Monday night’s defeat at West Ham. Pascal Struijk and Pablo Hernandez remain unavailable.

Leading scorer Tammy Abraham will miss out for Chelsea with continued ankle problems. Thiago Silva is also out, with a recurrence of his recent thigh injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leeds L L W L L; Chelsea W D D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 13; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 18-5 D 14-5 A 3-4

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Crystal Palace (13) v West Brom (19) (3pm)

Wilfried Zaha could start after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute at Tottenham. Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Tyrick Mitchell, James McCarthy, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson miss out.

West Brom winger Grady Diangana is hoping to feature after missing two games through illness. Robert Snodgrass is doubtful as he waits to learn the full extent of an unspecified injury sustained this week in training.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L W D D L; West Brom D D W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 9; Mbaye Diagne (West Brom) 12

Match odds: H 6-5 D 21-10 A 27-10

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Everton (6) v Burnley (15) (5.30pm)

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is out with a broken bone in his foot while playmaker James Rodriguez will also miss out with a calf problem. Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina return from injury but forward Gylfi Sigurdsson will be assessed.

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss the match with a hamstring problem. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit to play, but Ashley Barnes remains out and Jack Cork is a doubt.

Last season: Everton 1 Burnley 0, Burnley 1 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton L W W W L; Burnley D D L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 18; Chris Wood (Burnley) 5

Match odds: H 17-20 D 5-2 A 7-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Fulham (18) v Man City (1) (8pm)

Fulham club captain Tom Cairney has returned to training having been absent since December with a knee problem. Saturday’s match will come too soon for the midfielder.

Manchester City record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will hope for only a fourth league start of the season. Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and John Stones are other senior players that could come back into the side.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham D W D L W; Man City W W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Bobby Reid (Fulham) 7; Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) 14

Match odds: H 9-1 D 19-5 A 7-20

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

After beating Liverpool last weekend, Scott Parker’s Fulham welcome Man City to Craven Cottage. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/EPA

Sunday, March 14th

Southampton (14) v Brighton (17) (12pm)

Southampton hope to have midfielder Moussa Djenepo available following a groin problem. Leading scorer Danny Ings (leg) remains sidelined. Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are out.

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly (cracked rib) remains out while Tariq Lamptey faces surgery on a hamstring problem. Adam Webster (ankle) is out until after the international break.

Last season: Southampton 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 0 Southampton 2

Last five league matches: Southampton D L L W L; Brighton D D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings (Southampton) 9; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7

Match odds: H 2-1 D 21-10 A 6-4

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Leicester (3) v Sheff Utd (20) (2pm)

Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez could all return for Leicester following respective calf, hamstring and knee injuries. The Foxes have James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under, James Justin and Wes Morgan sidelined.

Sheffield United have Phil Jagielka back from suspension while Chris Basham (hamstring) will be assessed.

Last season: Leicester 2 Sheff Utd 0, Sheff Utd 1 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester W W L D W; Sheff Utd L L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 14; David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 7

Match odds: H 8-15 D 3-1 6-1

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Arsenal (10) v Tottenham (7) (4.30pm)

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe returned to the bench for Thursday’s Europa League win at Olympiacos and could start. Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were substituted during the game but not because of injury.

Tottenham expect to have Harry Kane available after the striker put ice on his knee when he was substituted in the win over Dinamo Zagreb. Giovani Lo Celso is the only absentee as he recovers from a back niggle.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 2 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W L W D; Tottenham L L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 14; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24

Match odds: H 8-5 D 23-10 A 7-4

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Man Utd (2) v West Ham (5) (7.15pm)

David De Gea may be ruled out by coronavirus travel regulations after returning to England following the birth of his child. Anthony Martial (hip) is likely to miss out but Marcus Rashford (ankle) could play. Edinson Cavani is doubtful. Paul Pogba, Donny Van De Beek, Juan Mata and Phil Jones are out.

West Ham will be without Jesse Lingard due to the terms of his loan deal and Jarrod Bowen or Ben Johnson will come in. Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph are still out injured.

Last season: Man Utd 1 West Ham 1, West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd D W D D W; West Ham D W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 23; Tomas Soucek (West Ham) 8

Match odds: H 17-20 D 5-2 A 7-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Monday, March 15th

Wolves (12) v Liverpool (8)

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury or suspension concerns. Daniel Podence and Marcal (both groin) will once again be absent while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

Liverpool are waiting on the fitness of forward Roberto Firmino who has missed the last two matches with a sore knee. Jurgen Klopp has to decide on sticking with centre-back pairing Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips.

Last season: Wolves 1 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Wolves 0

Last five league matches: Wolves W W D L D; Liverpool L L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Willian Jose (Wolves) 6; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 25

Match odds: H 15-4 D 27-10 A 3-4

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)