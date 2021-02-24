Solskjær remains in contact with Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

United manager is non-committal if the forward may be a future target for Man United

Jamie Jackson

Dortmund’s Erling Haaland: “He’s a Dortmund player – we just wish him well there, and let’s see what life will bring later on.” Photograph: Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjær remains in contact with Erling Haaland, but Manchester United’s manager is non-committal regarding whether the Borussia Dortmund forward may be the target of a future bid from Old Trafford.

In January 2019 United were close to a deal for the Norwegian, whom Solskjær managed at Molde. Yet the transfer from Red Bull Salzburg collapsed because the club balked at financial demands which included a high payment to the player’s representative Mino Raiola.

Haaland joined Dortmund and his impressive start in Germany includes 15 Bundesliga goals last season, 17 this campaign and 10 in total in the Champions League.

Solskjær was asked his opinion of Haaland and whether he would like him at United.

“When you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling. It’s great to see him become the player he has become and [how] he works to improve all the time. He’s a Dortmund player – we just wish him well there, and let’s see what life will bring later on.

“You know I can’t speak about Erling because he’s at Borussia Dortmund, and it’s disrespectful to talk too much about it, apart from that I know him and I speak to him. Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago? Everybody would say you would take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player.”

Out of contract

Juan Mata is out of contract in the summer, though United hold an option to keep him a the club for a further year. Of the Spaniard’s future Solskjær said: “I’m sure Juan has been able to speak to other clubs if he wanted to. I keep in touch with him all the time anyway. We’ve got a good dialogue.”

United host Real Sociedad in the Europa League last-32 second leg on Thursday holding a 4-0 advantage. Solskjaer is likely to rotate his players as striker Edinson Cavani and midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are all still injured, as is teenager Hannibal Mejbri, who was in line for his first-team debut. Their absence means young forwards Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire will feature against the Spanish outfit.

– Guardian

