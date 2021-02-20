Treaty United to take up the 10th place in First Division

There is no place for Shamrock Rovers’ second team among the 10 invited

Tommy Barrett will be Treaty United’s senior manager for the coming season. File photograph: Inpho

Treaty United have been invited to take up the 10th place in the Airtricity League First Division ahead of the new season.

The board of the Football Association of Ireland has approved the formation of the Premier and First Divisions for the 2021 season.

Licences were awarded by the Independent Licensing Committee on Friday, and on receipt of the NLEC recommendation that the First Division comprise of 10 teams, the FAI Board then took its decision on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Division season will kick-off on March 19th with the First Division campaign commencing on March 26th.

