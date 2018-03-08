Saul Niguez double puts Atletico Madrid on verge of quarter-finals

Red Bull Salzburg secure win at Borussia Dortmund; Lyon win in Moscow
Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez scores the first of his two goals in the Europa League round of 16 first leg match against Lokomotiv Moscow at the Wanda Metropolitano. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

Europa League round-up: Saul Niguez’s double, including a stunning solo strike, inspired Atletico Madrid to a deserved 3-0 win against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The midfielder struck in each half as the two-time Europa League winners put themselves on course for the quarter-finals.

His first came after he rode a challenge near the halfway line before advancing and, as the Moscow defence backed off, unleashing an unstoppable effort which darted into the top corner.

Niguez then added a second two minutes after the break and Koke bagged a late third with Atletico in control.

Valon Berisha’s double earned Red Bull Salzburg a 2-1 win at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway midfielder scored twice for the Austrians in the second half, his first a penalty, but Andre Schürrle pulled a goal back to keep the tie alive for Dortmund.

In Russia, Lyon also grabbed a slender 1-0 first-leg lead against CSKA Moscow thanks to Marcelo’s first-half goal.

