Saul Niguez double puts Atletico Madrid on verge of quarter-finals

Europa League round-up: Saul Niguez’s double, including a stunning solo strike, inspired Atletico Madrid to a deserved 3-0 win against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The midfielder struck in each half as the two-time Europa League winners put themselves on course for the quarter-finals.

His first came after he rode a challenge near the halfway line before advancing and, as the Moscow defence backed off, unleashing an unstoppable effort which darted into the top corner.

Niguez then added a second two minutes after the break and Koke bagged a late third with Atletico in control.

Valon Berisha’s double earned Red Bull Salzburg a 2-1 win at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway midfielder scored twice for the Austrians in the second half, his first a penalty, but Andre Schürrle pulled a goal back to keep the tie alive for Dortmund.

In Russia, Lyon also grabbed a slender 1-0 first-leg lead against CSKA Moscow thanks to Marcelo’s first-half goal.