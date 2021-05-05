Kevin Sheedy departs Waterford after nine games in charge

Kevin Sheedy’s time in charge of Waterford has ended after nine games with the club announcing that both the former Ireland winger and assistant Mike Newell have left the club “by mutual consent”.

Waterford are bottom of the Aitricity League Premier Division, having won just two of their nine games.

The club announced the departure of the 61-year-old Sheedy and his former Everton team-mate Newell in a short statement on Twitter.

“Waterford FC, Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have parted company by mutual consent.

“We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the club during these difficult times and we wish them both the very best for the future.”

“Taking charge of Saturday’s game against Drogheda United will be Mike Geoghegan, head of Academy.”