Kevin Sheedy departs Waterford after nine games in charge

Assistant Mike Newell also departs ‘by mutual consent’ after poor start to campaign

Kevin Sheedy has left Waterford after nine games in charge. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Kevin Sheedy has left Waterford after nine games in charge. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

 

Kevin Sheedy’s time in charge of Waterford has ended after nine games with the club announcing that both the former Ireland winger and assistant Mike Newell have left the club “by mutual consent”.

Waterford are bottom of the Aitricity League Premier Division, having won just two of their nine games.

The club announced the departure of the 61-year-old Sheedy and his former Everton team-mate Newell in a short statement on Twitter.

“Waterford FC, Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have parted company by mutual consent.

“We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the club during these difficult times and we wish them both the very best for the future.”

“Taking charge of Saturday’s game against Drogheda United will be Mike Geoghegan, head of Academy.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.