John Sheridan named as new Waterford FC boss

Waterford have named former Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan as their new manager, with the 55-year-old taking over from Alan Reynolds who resigned last month prior to linking up with Vinny Perth at Dundalk.

Sheridan, who played 34 times for Ireland and has had quite a few spells in club management at the likes of Oldham, Chesterfield and Plymouth in more recent times, is handed the task of keeping the club in the top flight when a severely truncated season resumes in three weeks times.

The Manchester-born former midfielder, whose most prominent playing days were spent at Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Oldham Athletic, inherits a side that has six points from four games and currently sits three points above the relegation play-off place with 14 matches to come.

“I’m delighted to have gotten everything sorted with Lee and the club,” he told the Waterford website, “and I can’t wait to get down to the training pitches and get stuck in.

“I am under no illusions of the task in hand. Speaking to Lee and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved. We’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible and getting sharp again ahead of the resumption of the league.

John Sheridan in action for Ireland against Latvia in 1994. Photograph: James Meehan/Inpho

“I have spoken with the chairman a couple of times in the last little while, and we both are on the same page. We have set out some goals, and I will be pushing the players to make sure we achieve what we have set ourselves.”

Sheridan’s appointment will be seen as something of a statement by the club’s owner, Lee Power, whose continuing commitment to the league of Ireland outfit had been the subject of persistent speculation in recent weeks.

There had been talk the club might lose players and see out the season with a severely weakened squad although reports that another former international, Daryl Murphy, is on the verge of returning to his hometown to play for Waterford had changed the tone somewhat.

Power, suggested Sheridan’s appointment should be enough to silence the sceptics.

“I’ve known John for over 20 years,” he said in a statement, “and I am delighted that he has agreed to help me and the club out. To have someone with John’s calibre managing the club is fantastic for the supporters and the city and will also put to bed a number of silly rumours that have surrounded my family’s commitments and ownership of the club.”