Graham Burke grabs two as Shamrock Rovers rout Bray

Wanderers played almost the whole match with 10 men after Conor Kenna sending off

Paul Buttner at Tallaght Stadium

Graham Burke scored twice for Shamrock Rovers in their 5-0 win over Bray Wanderers in Tallaght. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Graham Burke scored twice for Shamrock Rovers in their 5-0 win over Bray Wanderers in Tallaght. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Shamrock Rovers 5 Bray Wanderers 0

Graham Burke scored twice on his return to a Shamrock Rovers shirt following international duty with the Republic of Ireland as the Hoops eased to a facile win over bottom side Bray Wanderers, who played virtually the whole match in Tallaght with 10 men.

Rovers gave a debut to 16-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, while Brandon Kavanagh, 17, made his first league start, in five changes from their defeat to Dundalk last time out.

Officially managed by Martin Russell for the first time, it went horribly wrong for Bray from the start as they were a man and a goal down inside four minutes.

Central defender Conor Kenna saw a straight red card for handling Kavanagh’s shot on the line and Burke emphatically swept home the resulting penalty.

Bray lost captain Gary McCabe to injury six minutes into the second half and fell a second goal behind two minutes later.

Greg Bolger won the ball to set up Sam Bone who found the corner of the net with a powerful half volley.

Latching onto Kavanagh’s pass, Burke added Rovers’ third goal on 75 minutes when side-footing home from close range.

Dan Carr tapped home Seán Boyd’s low cross on 83 minutes before substitute David McAllister completed the rout with a low drive from distance four minutes later.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Bazunu; Boyle, O’Brien, Grace, S. Kavanagh; B. Kavanagh (Boyd, 78 mins), G Bolger (McAllister, 79 mins), Bone (A Bolger, 73 mins), Coustrain; Burke; Carr.

BRAY WANDERERS: Moran; Gibbons, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch; O’Conor, McKenna; D Kelly, McCabe (Gorman, 51 mins), Galvin; Coughlan (Pender, 71 mins).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).

Attendance: 1,588

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.