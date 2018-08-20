Mo Salah makes Uefa’s Player of the year shortlist

Liverpool attacker gets in ahead of Lionel Messi and France’s Antoine Griezmann
Mohamed Salah started the new season with a goal against West Ham. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah started the new season with a goal against West Ham. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

 

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has made the three man shortlist for Uefa’s Player of the year award with the Egyptian recognised for his remarkable first season at Anfield last year. He is in ahead of twice winner and Lionel Messi who was the top scorer in La Liga, and Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann who was a key member of the France team that lifted the World Cup in July.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award three times since it was created in its current form in 2012 and who has made the shortlist every year, is there again with the line up completed by his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric. He is recognised for his part in the Spanish club’s Champions League success as well as his outstanding displays in Russia over the summer.

Griezmann finished fourth in this year’s poll which was conducted amongst the 80 coaches of the team that made the group stages of the Champions and Europa Leagues as well as 55 representatives of media organisations from across Europe (including The Irish Times). Messi was one place further back in fifth with Kevin De Bruyne (seventh) and Eden Hazard (10th) - the other Premier league players to make the list.

The women’s shortlist is dominated by Olympic Lyonnais who won their third straight Champions league title last season. Their top scorer in the competition, Norway’s Ada Hegerburg is joined by French teammate Amandine Henry and Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder, a Danish international.

Winners in the main sections as well as the Champions League positional and Europa League categories will be announced on August 30th.

Men’s shortlist: C Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), M Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), L Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

Rest of the top 10 in voting: A Griezmann (Atlético/France), L Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), K Mbappé (Paris/France), K De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium), R Varane (Real Madrid/France)

E Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium) and Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain).

Champions league positional awards. Goalkeeper of the Season: A Becker, G Buffon, K Navas. Defender of the Season: Marcelo, S Ramos, R Varane. Midfielder of the Season: K De Bruyne, T Kroos, L Modric; Forward of the Season: L Messi, C Ronaldo, M Salah

Women’s Player of the Year: P Harder (Wolfsburg/Denmark), A Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway), A Henry (Lyon/France). Europa League Player of the Season: D Godín, A Griezmann, D Payet.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.