Mo Salah makes Uefa’s Player of the year shortlist

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has made the three man shortlist for Uefa’s Player of the year award with the Egyptian recognised for his remarkable first season at Anfield last year. He is in ahead of twice winner and Lionel Messi who was the top scorer in La Liga, and Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann who was a key member of the France team that lifted the World Cup in July.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award three times since it was created in its current form in 2012 and who has made the shortlist every year, is there again with the line up completed by his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric. He is recognised for his part in the Spanish club’s Champions League success as well as his outstanding displays in Russia over the summer.

Griezmann finished fourth in this year’s poll which was conducted amongst the 80 coaches of the team that made the group stages of the Champions and Europa Leagues as well as 55 representatives of media organisations from across Europe (including The Irish Times). Messi was one place further back in fifth with Kevin De Bruyne (seventh) and Eden Hazard (10th) - the other Premier league players to make the list.

The women’s shortlist is dominated by Olympic Lyonnais who won their third straight Champions league title last season. Their top scorer in the competition, Norway’s Ada Hegerburg is joined by French teammate Amandine Henry and Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder, a Danish international.

Winners in the main sections as well as the Champions League positional and Europa League categories will be announced on August 30th.

Men’s shortlist: C Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), M Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), L Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

Rest of the top 10 in voting: A Griezmann (Atlético/France), L Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), K Mbappé (Paris/France), K De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium), R Varane (Real Madrid/France)

E Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium) and Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain).

Champions league positional awards. Goalkeeper of the Season: A Becker, G Buffon, K Navas. Defender of the Season: Marcelo, S Ramos, R Varane. Midfielder of the Season: K De Bruyne, T Kroos, L Modric; Forward of the Season: L Messi, C Ronaldo, M Salah

Women’s Player of the Year: P Harder (Wolfsburg/Denmark), A Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway), A Henry (Lyon/France). Europa League Player of the Season: D Godín, A Griezmann, D Payet.