Spurs to start Champions League campaign at Wembley

Tottenham will play their opening Champions League home group game at Wembley, as the waits goes on for the move into their new stadium.

Spurs have confirmed an agreement with Uefa to host their first Champions League match — in either the week of September 17th or October 1st — at Wembley.

Tottenham have already switched their Premier League games against Liverpool on September 15th and Cardiff on October 6th to Wembley.

“We have agreed with Uefa that the first home match day of this season’s Champions League group stage, scheduled on either match day one (week commencing September 17th) or match day two (week commencing October 1st), will be staged at Wembley Stadium,” read a Tottenham statement.

“Both match days are due to take place between our two Premier League home fixtures against Liverpool (Saturday September 15th) and Cardiff City (Saturday October 6th), which we confirmed last week had been switched to Wembley.”

Spurs have delayed the opening of their new ground at White Hart Lane due to “issues with the critical safety systems”.

Tottenham had been due to host Liverpool at the new ground on September 15th.

The English Football League (EFL) and Spurs have also confirmed the north London club will have the option to move their Carabao Cup third-round tie, if drawn at home.

Spurs could reverse the fixture, or opt to host at a neutral venue, with Wembley unavailable in the week commencing September 24th.

Spurs’ statement continued: “As a further update, should we be drawn at home in round three of the Carabao Cup (week commencing September 24th), then we can apply for special dispensation from the EFL board to reverse the fixture or play at a neutral venue as both our new stadium and Wembley are unavailable during this week.”