Kinahan-founded boxing management firm to move into football

MTK Global already a major player in boxing despite association with alleged gang boss

Sean Ingle

Daniel Kinahan: MTK Football did not respond to questions from the Guardian over whether Kinahan would be involved in the new venture. Photograph: Collins

Daniel Kinahan: MTK Football did not respond to questions from the Guardian over whether Kinahan would be involved in the new venture. Photograph: Collins

 

MTK Global, the boxing management company founded by the alleged Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan, has announced it is moving into football.

The group – which represents more than 300 fighters including Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton and Billy Joe Saunders – said it was setting up a football agency “having already conquered the world of combat sports and become the biggest force in the business of boxing”.

MTK’s move will raise deep concern among football’s authorities, given Kinahan’s notoriety and the speed in which the company has become a major player in boxing. While the 43-year-old has no criminal convictions, he was named in Irish courts as the head of a £1 billion drugs and arms cartel.

The new agency, MTK Football, did not respond to questions from the Guardian over whether Kinahan would be involved in the new venture or which players it has signed.

It will be fronted by the little-known agent Danny Vincent, who promised to take MTK Global’s successful formula into football. “MTK are the biggest and best in the world when it comes to day-to-day management of elite fighters,” he said. “Myself and my team believe our passion and knowledge will help replicate that into the world of football.”

Affinity

MTK Global’s chief strategy officer, Paul Gibson, added: “There has always been an affinity between boxing and football. We see plenty of our fighters enter the ring sporting the colours of their city’s team and footballers regularly take in our events from ringside.

“That’s why we’re so excited by this new venture and the opportunity to explore some of the synergies which undoubtedly exist.”

Kinahan helped set up MGM in 2012, which then changed its name to MTK after a sustained spell of bad publicity. In 2017 he said that he had severed ties with the group but last month lawyers for MTK Global confirmed that he was still advising some of the organisation’s boxers. Kinahan later issued his own statement, insisting he was innocent and that he was continuing to work on “record-breaking” fights.

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.