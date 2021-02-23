Everton get new stadium go-ahead from Liverpool council

Liverpool city council has unanimously approved Everton’s plans for a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and urged the government not to delay a “unique opportunity” for investment and jobs in the region.

Everton’s transformative scheme for the semi-derelict site on Liverpool’s waterfront, and plans for a community-based legacy project at Goodison Park, received unanimous support at a special planning committee hearing on Tuesday. In a detailed presentation, Everton’s stadium development director, Colin Chong, confirmed “funding is on track” for a development that will cost more than £500m, generate an estimated £1.3bn for the local economy and create more than 15,000 jobs.

Funding, however, is dependent on Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, giving final approval to a scheme that has received objections only from heritage bodies. Those organisations – particularly Historic England – were condemned by councillors for potentially threatening or delaying one of the biggest construction projects in the country in the post-pandemic era.

Joe Hanson, a councillor who represents the Kirkdale ward where Bramley-Moore Dock is situated, said: “The dock’s history is important to us but shouldn’t be allowed to stand in the way of progress. Historic England are talking about trying to deprive an area of good quality employment and regeneration. I find it a little bit insulting that Historic England are asking for a call-in and jeopardising what Everton are trying to do, which is create employment, an iconic stadium on the waterfront and bring life back into the dock area.”

Plans for approval

Council planners, who had recommended Everton’s plans for approval, concluded the development would “result in harm to heritage” but “on balance the development is necessary to achieve substantial public benefits that outweigh the harm that would occur”. Everton intend to restore several heritage features that are disused and at risk, as part of a projected 150-week build.

Tricia O’Brien, chair of the planning committee, believes Jenrick has no reason to delay the project. His review would take approximately 21 days in normal circumstances.

“This is a historic, unanimous, fully attended planning committee decision,” O’Brien said. “I hope that is all going to be taken into account when this is passed to the secretary of state who may or may not decide to call it in. The excellent work of our planning officers and Everton football club, who have again demonstrated they are a power for good in our city, should be taken into consideration and the development should go ahead as soon as practically possible.”

Everton’s plans received support from 96 per cent of people who took part in two public consultations and also has backing from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership. The NPP director Henri Murison said: “Giving the green light to major shovel-ready infrastructure projects such as this will be key to spearheading a recovery here in the north. Bramley-Moore Dock will create thousands of jobs, unlock billions in economic growth for local communities and open up the city further to the rest of the world.”

