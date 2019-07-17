Transfer window so far: La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1

La Liga

After an underwhelming title race and struggles in Europe, Spain’s top three have all been very busy already. Real Madrid have spent more than £250m to sign Eden Hazard, striker Luka Jovic and defenders Ferland Mendy and Éder Militão, along with Brazilian forward Rodrygo, who arrives after agreeing a move last summer. The sale of fringe players like Mateo Kovacic has helped offset the outlay – but there may be more to come.

Barcelona are also rebuilding, with Antoine Griezmann finally heading to the Camp Nou and coveted midfielder Frenkie de Jong arriving from Ajax. They’ve also traded goalkeepers with Valencia, as Neto replaces Jasper Cillessen. Atlético Madrid received €120m for Griezmann but invested even more (€126m) to trigger João Felix’s Benfica release clause. Atléti have also signed Real midfielder Marcos Llorente, Brazilian defender Renan Lodi, and extended Álvaro Morata’s loan. With Griezmann, Rodri and Lucas Hernandez all departing, they are still £75m in profit.

Monchi has returned to Sevilla with an array of new arrivals, including forwards Luuk de Jong and Munas Dabbur, defenders Sergio Reguilon, Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé, attacking threats in Joan Jordán, Lucas Ocampos and Óliver Torres, plus former Manchester City midfielder Fernando. The shopping spree has been offset by the sales of Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Quincy Promes (Ajax) and Luis Muriel (Atalanta).

Real Sociedad have made some intriguing buys, bringing in Martin Ødegaard on loan and signing forwards Alexander Isak (Dortmund) and Portu (Girona). Juanmi leaves the Anoeta for Betis, who have also sealed a permanent deal for PSG playmaker Giovani Lo Celso. Valencia have done the same with winger Denis Cherysev, and won the battle for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez. Santi Mina goes the other way, with Denis Suárez joining him.

Scottish forward Jack Harper is among Getafe’s cut-price signings as they gear up for Europe. Eibar have been among the busiest teams, signing nine players and letting six leave. Valladolid have brought in forwards Sandro and Enes Unal on loan, while Alavés have snapped up Lucas Pérez from West Ham, and Newcastle’s Joselu. Promoted Real Mallorca have reinforced with seven signings and Granada have landed veteran striker Roberto Soldado from Fenerbahce.

Bundesliga

It is the end of an era at Bayern Munich, with Arjen Robben retiring and Franck Ribéry also departing. The German champions have reinforced in defence, signing French World Cup stars Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard long before the window opened. Teenage striker Fiete Arp joins from Hamburg but other attacking targets – including Manchester City’s Leroy Sané – have so far proved elusive.

Centre back Mats Hummels has returned to Dortmund. Photograph: EPA

Borussia Dortmund moved fast to bring in defender Nico Schulz and attacking talents in Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard - all from rival Bundesliga clubs - before springing a surprise by bringing Mats Hummels back from Bayern. Leverkusen lost Brandt to Dortmund, but have signed PSG winger Moussa Diaby and Hoffenheim playmaker Kerem Demirbay as they prepare for a Champions League return.

Eintracht Frankfurt made a healthy profit on Jovic and have spent on potential so far, including Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow. His Young Boys teammate Kevin Mbabu joins Wolfsburg along with promising Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager. Gladbach have signed forward Breel Embolo from Schalke, who in turn have bought Stuttgart centre-back Ozan Kabak, Fortuna Düsseldorf forward Benito Raman, and agreed a loan deal for Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny.

RB Leipzig have again recruited from their sister club in Salzburg, spending €12m on midfielder Hannes Wolf. Mainz have signed eight players, including West Ham’s Edmilson Fernandes, while newly-promoted Paderborn have recruited nine. Nobody can match Union Berlin, who have signed 14 players – including former Dortmund defender Neven Subotic.

Serie A

Juventus have reinforced their squad while still making a profit – a frightening prospect for Italy’s chasing pack. Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot arrive as free agents, while Gianluigi Buffon returns after a year at PSG. Defenders Wesley, Merih Demiral and Cristian Romero have also joined, with the latter going back to Genoa on loan.

Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after a season spent at Paris Saint-Germain. Photograph: Getty Images

Leonardo Spinazzola leaves Turin for Roma, with Luca Pellegrini heading the other way. Paulo Fonseca has also recruited Betis keeper Pau López and Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara, who arrives as part of the deal that took Kostas Manolas to Naples. Atalanta have recruited Muriel and Genk midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi for their debut Champions League campaign, while Lazio have signed Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro and Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye.

Antonio Conte has begun shaping his Internazionale side, recruiting Hertha Berlin winger Valentino Lazaro, and securing Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) and Nicolò Barella (Cagliari) on loan-to-buy deals. Milan have paid off a similar agreement for midfielder Franck Kessié, who arrived in 2017. Defender Theo Hernández joins from Real Madrid, while club stalwarts Riccardo Montolivo and Ignazio Abate, depart as new manager Marco Giampaolo arrives.

Giampaolo’s former club, Sampdoria, have brought in Italy Under 21 goalkeeper Emil Audero and Colombia defender Jeison Murillo as they rebuild under Eusebio di Francesco. Local rivals Genoa have signed eight new players after dodging relegation. Torino have sealed permanent deals for Chelsea’s Ola Aina, Inter defender Christian Ansaldi and Valencia’s Simone Zaza.

Bologna have spent £40m so far this summer, paying off loan-to-buy deals and recruiting Club Brugge defender Stefano Denswil, plus Chievo’s Gambian winger Musa Juwara, who continues his Serie A dream after arriving in Italy as a refugee in 2016. Elsewhere, the three promoted sides – Brescia, Lecce and Verona – have made 22 signings between them already.

Ligue 1

PSG’s summer transfer plans hinge on Neymar’s future, but the French champions have made a handful of signings, including Sevilla playmaker Sarabia, Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo and Ander Herrera. Lyon have lost Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs and Mendy to Real but have raided Lille for midfielder Thiago Mendes and full-back Youssouf Koné and also recruited Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen. Lille have signed a goalkeeper – Rio Ave’s Leo Jardim – and prised striker Tim Weah from PSG.

Montpellier have sealed permanent deals for Jordan Ferri and Andy Delort, and spent £9m on Téji Savanier, a star last season with local rivals Nîmes, who have also lost winger Denis Bouanga to Saint-Etienne. Les Verts have also brought in promising Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi and Barcelona’s Sergi Palencía, while Monaco have kept winger Gelson Martins and signed Montpellier keeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Rennes have paid £13.5m to sign Senegal forward M’Baye Niang permanently, and £9m for Angers winger Flavien Tait. Nantes have signed promising keeper Alban Lafont on a two-year loan from Fiorentina, while Toulouse have spent £3m on Greek forward Efthymois Koulouris, who led PAOK to the title last season. The final word goes to Marseille – the only club across all four leagues who are yet to sign anyone at all this summer.

*All information correct and up-to-date as of July 16th 2019

(Guardian services)