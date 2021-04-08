Uefa could give FAI more time to propose plans for Euro 2020 matches

Uefa are considering granting more time to Dublin and Bilbao to guarantee spectators in grounds for Euro 2020, with a decision over whether to move any games unlikely to be taken for at least another 10 days.

On Wednesday the Football Association of Ireland told Uefa that no assurance could be given on fans attending the four matches due to be hosted at the Aviva Stadium.

Uefa are unwilling to hold matches behind closed doors and there is a distinct possibility that the group stage and last-16 games due to be held in Dublin could be moved.

The FAI have said that the “matter will be kept under review” and Uefa may now grant more time to see if the situation changes.

At a meeting of the 12 host cities on Thursday each national association submitted their plans for how matches will take place and how many supporters could be accommodated. Host cities will be allowed to come back to Uefa before April 28th with an increased view on how many supporters they could accommodate. The hope is that, if the Covid-19 situation changes, more fans may be accommodated in some stadiums than was previously anticipated.

At the meeting on Thursday the English FA guaranteed Uefa that the group stage matches due to be held at Wembley will have 22,500 fans present with the hope being that this figure will double to 45,000 for the semi-finals and final.

The numbers represent 25% and 50% of Wembley’s capacity. Fans will be expected to have lateral flow tests, or to show proof of a vaccination, to attend.

It is also understood that anyone with tickets for England games will have to enter a ballot - with those not successful being given a refund. About 3,600 tickets will be reserved for Scotland fans for the England v Scotland group match on June 18th.

The Dutch FA had already confirmed that at least 12,000 fans will attend matches at the the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam while at least 11,000 supporters are expected to be able to attend the four Euro 2020 games in the Danish capital Copenhagen. There could also be up to 50 per cent capacity at matches in St Petersburg, Russia which will host one of the quarter-finals as well as group matches.