Qatar 1 Ireland 1: Ireland player ratings

1 Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale)

For a 19-year-old he’s not afraid to stamp his authority and did so on a couple of occasions rushing out of his goal. The first time nearly gave away a penalty and saw him receive a booking. Couldn’t do much about the goal and made some comfortable saves. Rating: 6

2 Séamus Coleman (Everton)

Reliable as usual and has settled into the back three system well. Broke out of defence on a number of occasions to start attacks and his aggressive defending broke up plenty of Qatar attacks. Has returned to the side with aplomb after being left out of Kenny’s first few games. Rating: 7

4 Shane Duffy (Celtic)

A big game for a man who has had a tough season and, all in all, he did well. Nearly got caught in the first half with an aimless hoof from his own byline which saw Al Haidos shoot narrowly wide but looked fairly untroubled otherwise. Rating: 6

Shane Duffy heads a ball clear. Photo: Trenka Attila/PA Wire

20 Dara O’Shea (West Brom)

Reads the game very well and made numerous interceptions from Qatari attacks as well as winning headers in the box. He’s not afraid to break from defence and looks very comfortable with the ball at his feet. Unfortunately got caught up the pitch for the equaliser. Rating: 7

22 Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest)

Linked up well with Parrott down the right in the first half and got in behind the Qatar defence on a few occasions. Superb cross off his left foot in injury time nearly set up the winner for Josh Cullen at the back post. Rating: 7

13 Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

Came in with a point to prove. Gave it away a few times but was always looking for a forward pass and got on the ball well in the midfield. Whether he’s done enough to put himself back in Kenny’s best team is another question. Rating: 6

15 Jayson Molumby (Preston North End)

Gets forward into the box well which provides another attacking option and he’s also adept at dropping deep and starting attacks. Got back into the defence well when O’Shea was caught up the pitch for the goal but couldn’t block the shot. Rating: 6

Jayson Molumby looks to go past Tarek Salman. Photo: Trenka Attila/PA Wire

10 Robbie Brady (Burnley)

Had a decent early chance on the volley which was deflected wide for the corner leading to McClean’s goal. Disappointing to see him go off after 20 minutes with an injury which meant Ireland lost a decent attacking asset. Rating: 6

11 James McClean (Stoke City)

Took his goal well. Defended well in wing back role by getting up and down the pitch like a man with a point to prove. His effort will never be faulted and while his product is sometimes questioned he was one of the better players on the night. Rating: 7

7 Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers)

Worked the corner very nicely for McClean’s goal by pulling off a training ground move to perfection and getting his head up for the cross. He dropped deep to pick up the ball from the fullbacks on a number of occasions and his pace was a huge benefit. Rating: 7

Daryl Horgan was a good option up front. Photo: Trenka Attila/PA Wire

18 Shane Long (Bournemouth)

Gave Ireland a much-needed pacey, mobile outlet up front, pulling the Qatar defence left and right. He could have done better when gifted a one-on-one in the first half but it was clever running from him to get the opportunity in the first place. Rating: 7

Subs

Troy Parrott linked up well with Christie a few times on the right and also dropped deep to get on the ball. Callum Robinson and Josh Cullen both had chances to win it at the back post but both missed while Jason Knight was all energy all over the pitch. Rating: 7

Manager (Stephen Kenny)

He’s definitely determined to stick with this 3-5-2 formation and, while it did work better than on Saturday, it needs more match practice in the summer friendlies if he’s to use it against Portugal in September. 11 games in, still waiting on a win. Rating: 6