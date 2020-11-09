McGoldrick’s Ireland departure can leave room for Connolly in central role

David McGoldrick’s goal against Chelsea over the weekend was a timely reminder of the loss the striker will be to Ireland but, surprised as he might be to see the 32-year-old depart, Aaron Connolly inevitably sees an opportunity for himself in the sudden change of circumstances too.

Stephen Kenny has suggested that moving the Galwayman into the more central role up front is one way in which he might move forward and Connolly makes no bones about the fact that he would be more than okay with that.

“It would have been nice to play with Didzy,” he says, “but now that he’s retired, it might give me a chance to play through the middle. It’s my natural position for my club, so if that’s where he (the manager) sees me playing then obviously I’m happy to play there.”

He is, he acknowledges, a very different proposition to the Sheffield United striker. “I’d say David is more of a drop-in and get on it kind of player but that’s not really my game; I prefer to get in behind and try to stretch defences, so definitely different.”

On his day, he can do it extremely well and has been one of the more exciting players to break through at senior level in recent years. However, having struggled to score regularly at club level since a remarkable first start in the Premier League against Tottenham last year when he got two and so dramatically cranked up expectations, the case for handing him the main striker’s role is rooted as much in the lack of an obvious alternative just now as it is in the prevailing sense that he can, and will, become more effective around the box as he matures.

Indeed at club level he has lost his place of late with a lack of goals bound to have been a factor. He readily accepts that he has to score more but feels that playing in his preferred position would be a help as he tries to develop the sort of awareness in key areas that he admitted last month he still lacks at times.

“I think everyone needs minutes to progress, no matter what age, whether you’re 20 or 35, so it’s frustrating at the minute,” he says. “I feel like I’ve done alright but there are always ways I can improve; I’ve only scored five or six professional goals, so obviously in that department, and then just my general game awareness… stuff like that.

“But these are things that I’m working on at club level every day, so I’ve no doubts that they will come soon and that I will start scoring goals.”

Getting his first for Ireland this week, against England, would clearly mean a great deal to him although he doesn’t see Wembley stadium as any sort of particularly special stage. “For me, it’s just another game,” he says. “A big game, obviously, to play against England, but personally, it wouldn’t have been a dream of mine to play at Wembley. As an Irish kid, you don’t grow up thinking: ‘I’d love to play at Wembley’.

“I’m just focused on another game, a big game and a big one for both countries. I’m sure the Irish fans will see it differently but as players we just want to go out and play and perform.”