Everyone now knows that Thierry Henry’s handball in Paris was one of the most blatant crimes ever committed against international soccer, but I have to admit that like the referee Martin Hansson, I missed it in real time.

I was at the Stade de France that night, covering the match for Newstalk, and my memory of the France goal is a blur. I saw the ball coming into the area at what seemed an unpromising angle for France, and then suddenly flashing into the Ireland net, exactly as I feared it would.