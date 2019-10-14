A few minutes after full-time at the Dinamo Arena, Mick McCarthy walked into the Ireland dressing room to find it quieter than he was expecting. McCarthy felt the 0-0 draw was a point gained, rather than two points lost, but the downbeat mood suggested the players did not share his enthusiasm.

McCarthy told them he was proud of their graft, insisted that four points against Georgia was a good return, and reminded everyone that winning the home games and drawing the away ones is a tried and tested formula for qualification.