Georgia 0 Ireland 0: How the Ireland players rated

23 Darren Randolph

Didn’t have a single save of note to make due to some absolutely terrible Georgian finishing when they got into decent positions. Probably deserves credit for staying focused and concentrated when watching the sub-standard fare on offer in front of him. Rating: 6.

2 Séamus Coleman

In a match where a lot of Ireland players were dragged down to a level below where they’re usually at, Coleman was probably in that camp. A mix-up with Egan almost allowed Lobjanidze in late on as Duffy got back to avert the danger. Rating: 5.

5 John Egan

Considering he’s spent most of this campaign on the bench it was encouraging to see how well he slotted in beside Duffy at centre half. Almost put Ireland ahead with a well-timed header after five minutes and looked calm and composed throughout. Rating: 7.

John Egan heads towards goal early on. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

4 Shane Duffy

His usual attacking threat wasn’t capitalised on by some very poor set-piece deliveries from Ireland and the one header he did have - in the 94th minute - was a difficult one to get any power on. Defensively solid and made a key tackle after 70 minutes when Georgia nearly broke through. Rating: 7.

7 Matt Doherty

While he can play at left back it is more of a challenge, as he’s acknowledged himself before, and he got caught out with a simple one-two in the first half. Remains a decent threat on the attack and got in behind once but just overran it. Rating: 6.

11 James McClean

For all of his hard work and spirit there is no getting away from the fact that McClean’s end product is sub-par on so many occasions and leads to Ireland missing out on so many chances, as was the case in Tbilisi. Late on a decent attack down the left broke down because of a very poor lay-off to Hendrick. Rating: 4.

14 Conor Hourihane

His dead-ball deliveries have been so key for Ireland all campaign so far but in Tbilisi they deserted him although only after a perfect cross after five minutes which led to Egan hitting he post. After that it was very disappointing and one of his poorer performances. Rating: 5.

Hourihane fouled by Gia Grigalava. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

13 Jeff Hendrick

A good cross from the right in the first half almost led to a chance for Ireland but aside from that he looked a little sloppy in the midfield, as did many of the players around him. Dispossessed very easily on two occasions in the first half which allowed Georgia to attack. Rating: 5.

6 Glenn Whelan

Some very loose passes allowed Georgia to take possession a few times although it wasn’t made easy for the midfield with the bobbly pitch. A strange pass back into his own box in the first half forced Randolph to scramble and could have led to a worse situation. Rating: 5.

12 Callum Robinson

Was largely anonymous for the first half an hour or so before coming alive with a superb cross into the box which could have led to Ireland going ahead if McClean had reacted quicker. Tends to drift in and out of games and hasn’t really had too much of an impact in any game this campaign. Rating: 6.

21 James Collins

Faced a very tough task up front on his own against two physical Georgian defenders on a rock hard pitch. Managed to win a few balls forward which the Irish midfield could probably have made more of but all in all a very frustrating day. Rating: 5.

Substitutes

Aaron Connolly could be justifiably frustrated with not coming on earlier given that he had the two best chances of the game in injury time and could well have been the hero. Alan Browne failed to make much of an impact while Derrick Williams came on in stoppage time. Rating: 7.

Aaron Connolly shoots on goal late on. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Manager

Still unbeaten in his second spell as Irish manager and, as he said afterwards, most Ireland fans would have taken 12 points after six games. Also said afterwards he possibly could have brought Connolly on earlier and, on the evidence of his short cameo, that could be seen as an error. Rating: 6.