John Fleck tests positive for Covid-19 at Scotland’s Euro 2020 camp

Rest of the squad returned negative results in build-up to first tournament in 23 years

John Fleck has tested positive for Covid-19 while at a training camp in Spain with Scotland. Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Scotland midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for Covid-19 while in Spain with Steve Clarke’s squad, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

The Sheffield United player has been ruled out of Wednesday’s friendly against Holland in Portugal.

Fleck will now follow Spanish coronavirus rules and self-isolate at the Scots’ training base in La Finca.

An SFA spokesman added: “The rest of the squad was re-tested for Covid-19 and returned negative results today.”

Scotland are in Spain for the first part of their build-up to Euro 2020 — their first major tournament in 23 years.

Clarke’s side face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in their three group games but before that they will take on Holland and then have a friendly away to Luxembourg on June 6th.

