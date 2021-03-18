Ireland assessing injuries as squad named for World Cup qualifiers

Caoimhín Kelleher, Aaron Connolly and James McClean have all been included in the initial Republic of Ireland squad of 29 for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia in Belgrade next Wednesday, Luxembourg back in Dublin three days later as well as the friendly with Qatar which is being staged in Hungary on March 30th because of the restrictions on international travel currently in place between various different countries.

Stephen Kenny is due to provide his thoughts on who will be available for what games when he formally announces the squad at a press conference which is due to start before 2pm but all three were regarded as very serious doubts for the games and one or more seem likely to be ruled out of the campaign opener against the Serbs.

Kelleher is expected back in training this week at Liverpool after a spell out with a stomach muscle injury but Brighton had recently suggested that Connolly would only return to action after the international window after having sustained a fractured rib.

The importance of the young striker to Kenny’s plans is clear and the manager may be looking to give him every chance of featuring at some point but it would be a major surprise if he were in a position to play any significant part in the game that matters most, next week in Belgrade.

McClean was another player who things not look great for with Michael O’Neill suggesting a time frame of up to six weeks for him to get over a foot injury, something that is, based on games played, still a fortnight away, but the Derryman’s determination to be involved can probably not be overstated and again, Kenny is doubtless keen to give him every chance.

Troy Parrott in action for Ireland during last year’s Nations League clash with Bulgaria. Photo: James Crombi/Inpho

Gavin Bazunu and Troy Parrott both make the cut and the young goalkeeper, who is on loan to Rochdale from Manchester City, could well be in contention to make his senior international debut over the window if Kelleher turns out not to be fit enough to feature.

Callum O’Dowda is also included after having recovered sufficiently from injury to make two appearances from the bench for Bristol City during the past week.

As expected, regular Irish number one Darren Randolph, who has not missed a competitive international game in recent years, as well as James McCarthy, John Egan and Adam Idah are all ruled out by injuries.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciarán Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures

March 24th, 2022 World Cup qualifier: Serbia v Republic of Ireland, Stadion Rajko Mitic, Belgrade (kick-off: 7.45pm)

March 27th, 2022 World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (kick-off: 7.45pm)

March 30th, International Friendly: Qatar v Republic of Ireland, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary (kick-off: 7.45pm)