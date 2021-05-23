Gerry McAnaney to serve a second term as FAI president

FAI president Gerry McAnaney will serve a second term in the role having seen off fellow board member David Moran, from the Leinster football association, at Sunday’s EGM.

McAnaney is believed to have received more than 60 per cent of the 131 votes cast by the General Assembly.

The SFAI’s Ursula Scully is challenging Paul Cooke, a former CEO of the Sunday Business Post, to become vice president of the association.

The FAI is also set to confirm six independent directors, including Packie Bonner, as part of their ongoing “governance reforms.”

More to follow.