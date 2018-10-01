Gareth Bale set to be fit for Ireland’s clash with Wales

Real Madrid player went off injured at the weekend but hasn’t suffered any damage
Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale will be fit for the Nations League match against Ireland later this month. Photo: Oscar Del Pozo/Getty Images

Gareth Bale will be back in action for Wales’ Nations League visit to Dublin on October 16th after it was reported in Spanish media that he has not suffered a thigh injury and will most likely play for Real Madrid this coming weekend.

The Welsh winger was taken off at half-time during Saturday’s goalless derby draw with Atletico Madrid after suffering discomfort in his thigh, according to coach Julen Lopetegui, who left him out of the Champions League squad to face CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Madrid sports newspapers AS and Marca said tests on Monday showed Bale had no serious injury, adding he was expected to return to training on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game at Alaves.

After Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer, the onus has been on Bale to take the playing reins at Real. The forward has responded with four goals in eight games across all competitions.

