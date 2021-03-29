Doherty and Stevens out of Ireland’s friendly against Qatar

Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens are out of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Qatar in Debrecen on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham full-back Doherty limped out of Saturday’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Luxembourg at half-time, while Sheffield United’s Stevens has been released having been assessed after the game.

With only five teams in World Cup qualifying Group A, Qatar are playing the odd team out in each matchday as they prepare to host the tournament at the end of next year.

A Football Association of Ireland statement read: “Defenders Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland through injury.

“The squad travelled to Debrecen, Hungary last night for the international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday, March 30th, with kick-off at 7.45pm (8.45pm local time).

“Doherty came off injured at half-time in the 1-0 defeat against Luxembourg whilst Stevens was assessed post-match and it was determined he would not travel with the squad to Hungary.”

Ireland come into the game off the back of a defeat to Luxembourg on Saturday night which marked the first 10 games of Stephen Kenny’s managerial tenure without a win.