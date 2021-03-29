Doherty and Stevens out of Ireland’s friendly against Qatar

Both players have returned to their clubs while squad travelled to Debrecen

Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens are out of the friendly against Qatar. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/AFP via Getty Images

Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens are out of the friendly against Qatar. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/AFP via Getty Images

 

Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens are out of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Qatar in Debrecen on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham full-back Doherty limped out of Saturday’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Luxembourg at half-time, while Sheffield United’s Stevens has been released having been assessed after the game.

With only five teams in World Cup qualifying Group A, Qatar are playing the odd team out in each matchday as they prepare to host the tournament at the end of next year.

A Football Association of Ireland statement read: “Defenders Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland through injury.

“The squad travelled to Debrecen, Hungary last night for the international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday, March 30th, with kick-off at 7.45pm (8.45pm local time).

“Doherty came off injured at half-time in the 1-0 defeat against Luxembourg whilst Stevens was assessed post-match and it was determined he would not travel with the squad to Hungary.”

Ireland come into the game off the back of a defeat to Luxembourg on Saturday night which marked the first 10 games of Stephen Kenny’s managerial tenure without a win.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.