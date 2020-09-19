Girls in green: meet the Irish women’s soccer team

Marie Hourihan

Club: SC Braga

Born: London

Age: 32

Position: Goalkeeper

Caps: 23

Has been with Braga in Portugal since last year, having had earlier spells with Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton, amongst many others.

Courtney Brosnan

Club: West Ham United

Born: New Jersey

Age: 24

Position: Goalkeeper

Caps: 1

Represented her native United States at under-23 level before declaring for the Republic in 2018. Was playing in France before joining West Ham last year.

Niamh Reid-Burke

Club: Peamount United

Born: Dublin

Age: 29

Position: Goalkeeper

Caps: 5

The former national diving champion, who has won multiple honours at home with Raheny United and Peamount, made her senior Irish debut in 2014.

Harriet Scott

Club: Birmingham City

Born: Reading

Age: 27

Position: Defender

Caps: 20

Goals: 0

Already a qualified physiotherapist, Scott is now in her third year of studying medicine at Keele University. Was the 2018 Irish Player of the Year.

Louise Quinn

Club: Fiorentina

Born: Wicklow

Age: 30

Position: Defender

Caps: 79

Goals: 11

The 2019 Player of the Year has been a regular at the heart of the defence since making her debut 12 years ago. Joined Fiorentina from Arsenal during the summer.

Diane Caldwell (SC Sand)

Club: SC Sand

Born: Dublin

Age: 31

Position: Defender

Caps: 76

Goals: 3

Her career has taken her to the United States, where she was on a scholarship at Hofstra University, Iceland, Norway and Germany where she now captains SC Sand in the Bundesliga.

Claire O’Riordan

Club: MSV Duisburg

Born: Limerick

Age: 25

Position: Defence

Caps: 15

Played Gaelic football and camogie for Limerick before focussing on soccer, her big break coming when she was signed by Bundesliga side MSV Duisburg in 2018.

Aine O’Gorman

Club: Peamount United

Born: Wicklow

Age: 31

Position: Wherever she’s needed - can play anywhere.

Caps: 102

Goals: 13

Retired from international football in 2018 after winning 100 caps, but returned to the Irish set-up in March of this year.

Niamh Fahey

Club: Liverpool

Born: Galway

Age: 32

Position: Defence/Midfield

Caps: 90

Republic of Ireland defender Niamh Fahey joined Liverpool from Bordeaux in 2018. File photograph: Getty Images

A three-time Irish Player of the Year and former Galway Gaelic footballer, Fahey is now captain of Liverpool after earlier spells with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bordeaux.

Jamie Finn

Club: Shelbourne

Born: Dublin

Age: 22

Position: Midfield

Caps: 1

One of the National League’s stand-out players, the former Irish Under-17 captain made her senior debut away to Greece last November.

Denise O’Sullivan

Club: Brighton (on loan from North Carolina Courage)

Born: Cork

Age: 26

Position: Midfield

Caps: 77

Goals: 11

Having enjoyed a hugely successful spell in the United States, O’Sullivan made her English Super League debut last weekend with Brighton who she has joined on loan.

Alli Murphy

Club: London City Lionesses

Born: Plano, Texas.

Age: 26

Position: Midfield

Caps: 0

This is the American’s first call-up to the squad after her club manager Lisa Fallon informed Vera Pauw that she has an Irish passport, courtesy of her Limerick-born grandparents.

Niamh Farrelly

Club: Peamount United

Born: Dublin

Age: 21

Position: Midfield

Caps: 2

The former Irish under-19 captain, who was named the 2018 Under-19 Player of the Year, made her senior debut against Belgium last year.

Megan Connolly

Club: Brighton

Born: Cork

Age: 23

Position: Midfield

Caps: 23

Goals: 1

Another to have come through the American scholarship route, Connolly joined Brighton last year after four successful years at Florida State University.

Megan Connolly of Brighton and Hove Albion in action against Manchester United earlier this year. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Hayley Nolan

Club: London City Lionesses

Born: Kildare

Age: 23

Position: Midfield

Caps: 0

After a successful spell in the United States, where she was on a football scholarship at the University of Hartford, Nolan joined London City in August.

Ruesha Littlejohn

Club: Leicester City

Born: Glasgow

Age: 26

Position: Midfield/Forward

Caps: 56

Goals: 6

Another widely-travelled member of the squad, the former Scottish youth international joined Leicester this summer from West Ham.

Ellen Molloy

Club: Wexford Youths

Born: Kilkenny

Age: 16

Position: Forward

Caps: 0

Molloy only turned 16 in June, but such has been her form for Wexford Youths in the new season, she has earned her first senior call-up.

Katie McCabe

Club: Arsenal

Born: Dublin

Age: 25 next Monday

Position: Forward

Caps: 45

Goals: 9

A key member of the senior team since making her debut in 2015, the versatile Irish captain has also established herself at Arsenal where she signed a new long-term contract last year.

Heather Payne

Club: Florida State University

Born: Roscommon

Age: 20

Position: Defence/Midfield

Caps: 11

Took the reverse route to many of her team-mates, moving first to England to Bristol City before taking up a scholarship in Florida where she plays in division one of the national college league.

Leanne Kiernan

Club: West Ham United

Born: Cavan

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Caps: 19

Goals: 4

Scored an FAI Cup final hat-trick for Shelbourne when she was just 17 and was brought in to the senior Irish squad in the same year. Joined West Ham in 2018.

Amber Barrett

Club: FC Koln

Born: Donegal

Age: 24

Position: Forward

Caps: 18

Goals: 2

A prolific goalscorer for Peamount United, Barrett earned a move to Germany’s Koln last year, signing a contract extension with the club during the summer.

Rianna Jarrett

Club: Brighton & Hove Albion

Born: Wexford

Age: 26

Position: Forward

Caps: 10

Goals: 1

Another who scored goals for fun during her time with Wexford Youths, Jarrett, whose career has been blighted by serious injuries, moved to Brighton back in January.

Kyra Carusa

Club: HB Hoge

Born: San Diego

Age: 24

Position: Forward

Caps: 1

Declared for Ireland earlier this year and made her debut in March in the 3-0 Euro qualifier win away to Montenegro. Plays with HB Hoge in Denmark.