Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan in the stands

Midfielder has also been fined for incident which occured against Norwich in March

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier confronts a supporter in the stands following the FA Cup fifth round match against Norwich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: PA Wire/PA Wire

Tottenham’s Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect for climbing into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands to confront an abusive fan after his team’s FA Cup penalty shootout defeat by Norwich on March 4th.

Dier has also been fined £40,000 and warned over his future conduct by the Football Association. It all but ends his season, with Tottenham having five games remaining, starting at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Tottenham will be furious at the decision, with José Mourinho having indicated recently after Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi was not banned for placing his hands on the throat of Brighton’s Neal Maupay that Dier should not be punished. “I think they made a decision when Guendouzi grabbed the other guy by his neck,” Tottenham’s manager said. “The decision was made in that moment.”

Dier’s youngest brother, Patrick, had become embroiled in an argument with the fan. The England international entered the stands to offer him protection, with the brother sitting close to the fan in a section of home seating.

The FA said Dier admitted his actions were improper but had denied they were threatening. “An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening,” the governing body said.

Dier has been in excellent form since the Premier League’s restart in his preferred centre-half position. Among the games he will miss is Sunday’s derby at home to Arsenal. – Guardian

