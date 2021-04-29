Tottenham target Ajax’s Erik ten Hag in search for new manager

Tottenham want to talk to Erik ten Hag about their managerial vacancy and are expected to do so once his Ajax team have wrapped up the Eredivisie title – they need only a point at home to Emmen on Sunday to make sure.

Although nothing is agreed as yet and Spurs have other candidates, including Ralf Rangnick, Ten Hag is understood to be open to listening to their proposal.

The 51-year-old is happy at Ajax, where he enjoys a good relationship with Marc Overmars, the director of football but, having been at the club since December 2017 and won everything domestically, he could be ready for a new challenge.

RB Leipzig, who will lose their manager Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, have been credited with an interest in Ten Hag, although it was confirmed on Thursday that Red Bull Salzburg’s Jesse Marsch will take over next season. Spurs had wanted Nagelsmann to become the permanent successor to José Mourinho, who they sacked last week, only for Bayern to secure him as the successor to Hansi Flick.

Ten Hag, who is under contract at Ajax until the end of next season, ticks a lot of boxes for the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. He is committed to front-foot football and has brought through many young players.

Rangnick, who influenced Nagelsmann and a host of other young coaches, has worked as a manager and director of football. He is currently out of work. Spurs also admire Brendan Rodgers but he is committed to Leicester, where he has the team on the verge of Champions League qualification.

Ryan Mason has been placed in caretaker charge of Spurs until the end of the season. – Guardian