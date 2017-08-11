Tony Pulis signs new contract with West Brom

Baggies manager commits future to the Hawthorns with a new deal until 2019
Tony Pulis has signed a new deal with West Brom. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Tony Pulis has signed a new deal with West Brom. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

 

Tony Pulis has committed his future to West Brom by signing a new contract to remain as head coach until 2019.

The former Stoke boss joined the Baggies in January 2015 and last season guided the club to 10th place in the Premier League.

The Welshman’s previous deal was due to expire next summer but Pulis says he is keen to carry on his work at The Hawthorns.

Speaking on the club’s website, he said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract because it continues the stability within the club which is essential for its progress.”

Pulis took over midway through the 2015-16 season with West Brom just a point above the relegation zone, but he managed to secure a 14th-place finish.

At the time of his appointment Pulis became the Baggies’ fifth manager — including caretakers — in just over a year and he is glad to have steadied the ship.

“I’ve said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step by step process,” said Pulis.

“I think we’ve seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league.

“Having spoken to John (Williams, the chairman) at great length over the summer, we know this club has a direction it needs to follow and we are determined to do that.”

West Brom begin their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Saturday and Pulis is determined to retain the club’s top-flight status.

He said: “We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world. Neither can we underestimate how difficult that is.

“You only have to look at the Championship in recent years to remind yourself how many clubs have fallen through the hoop and how many sets of supporters would love to be where we are now.

“We must never take that for granted and continue to commit every ounce of our energy to keeping our club in the division every club in the country wants to be in.”

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.