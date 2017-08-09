Stephen Kenny signs new contract with Dundalk

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract with the reigning SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions which will run until 2020.

Kenny has been in charge of the Louth club since 2012 and has led them to three consecutive Premier Division titles as well as the group stages of the Europa League.

“It has been a privilege to manage this Dundalk team over the last four and a half years,” he told the official Dundalk website. “The team has been in one of the most successful in the history of the league. Some great players and brilliant people have been here in that period.

“We started with absolutely nothing and it has been a great journey. We are still on it. We have had a great consistency over those few years in the backroom team. We have had minimal changes. Vinny Perth has been the assistant manager for the whole time during that time.”

This season has seen a resurgent Cork City take a commanding lead at the top of the Premier Division table, and Kenny is pragmatic about the challenges his club face.

“We are a provincial town. There’s just a population of over 30,000 in the town. We are battling against the bigger cities in Ireland – Cork, Derry, Dublin. To go then and compete against the bigger cities in Europe.

“Zenit St Petersburg, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Legia Warsaw to name a few. Not only compete but beat them and get results against them. There has been a lot of very special nights in that period for Dundalk Football Club, domestically and in Europe.

“We want to create more of them.”