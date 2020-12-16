Struggling West Brom sack manager Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Brom with the team second from bottom of the Premier League after one win from 13 matches.

Bilic’s departure comes despite Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City and makes him the first Premier League manager dismissed this season.

The 52-year-old secured promotion last season but his hold on his job has been fragile for weeks. Tension with the West Brom board was apparent when he objected in October to the sale of the defender Ahmed Hegazi.

West Brom are said to be interested in candidates including Sam Allardyce, Nigel Pearson and Mark Hughes, who are out of work. On Wednesday three of Bilic’s assistants were placed on gardening leave.