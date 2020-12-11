Caoimhin Kelleher set to lose Liverpool spot as Alisson returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received a double boost on the injury front with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and goalkeeper Alisson Becker potentially in line to return at Fulham on Sunday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been out since sustaining a knee injury in pre-season training, while Alisson has missed the last three matches with a thigh problem.

However, both are back in training and in contention again.

“Oxlade is in normal training, (he has been) doing parts of training now for a week or so,” said Klopp.

“He is now in full training and we will see. The situation probably demands to involve him as soon as possible, but I don’t know if the weekend is that moment already.

“We cannot and will not rush it, but when he’s long enough in normal team training then of course he becomes an option immediately. It’s good, absolutely good.”

On Alisson, the Reds boss added: “If he trains OK (on Friday) then he can play.”