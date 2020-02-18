Son Heung-min out for several weeks with broken arm

José Mourinho now without two main strikers but says Troy Parrott ‘is not ready’

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring the winner against Aston Villa. Photo: Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring the winner against Aston Villa. Photo: Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

 

José Mourinho has said he fears Son Heung-min will miss the rest of the season after the forward fractured his right arm in Tottenham’s win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Son suffered the injury in a first-minute challenge with Villa’s Ezri Konsa and though he completed the 90 minutes and scored twice, he faces surgery. It leaves Tottenham desperately short up front, with Harry Kane also a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

A club statement had said Son was “expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks” but Mourinho said: “I’m not going to count on him again this season. If he plays two or three games then it’s because he [the press officer] is very optimistic, but I’m not counting on him.”

Mourinho added: “We are going to miss him. The club wrote a nice statement. If I was the one to write the statement I would write different. We miss him. The situation couldn’t be worse. That is obvious. There is nothing we can do.

“We are going to play with the players we have available. I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench – now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch.”

Son has been deputising as the main frontman since Kane’s injury but with both players now missing, Lucas Moura or untested youngster Troy Parrott may be required to step in.

“My thoughts are that Troy Parrott is not ready,” Mourinho said, though the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international could be considered for some playing time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.