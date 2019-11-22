Premier League weekend team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

West Ham (16) v Tottenham (14), 12.30pm – Live on BT Sport 1

West Ham will have Mark Noble and Michail Antonio available following injury. Lukasz Fabianski remains absent with a long-term hip injury.

Tottenham will be without Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela (both hamstring) for Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge.

Tanguy Ndombele (groin) is a doubt and will be assessed, while Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf) are sidelined.

Last season: Tottenham 0 West Ham 1, West Ham 0 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L L D L L; Tottenham L D L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 4; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 10

Match odds: H 16-5 D 16-5 A 3-4

Referee: Michael Oliver

Bournemouth (9) v Wolves (8)

Bournemouth forward Joshua King is unavailable because of a hamstring strain suffered on international duty with Norway.

Jefferson Lerma is back from a ban while Ryan Fraser (knee) will be checked on but David Brooks (ankle) remains sidelined.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is a major doubt due to a hamstring strain. Morgan Gibbs-White (back) is sidelined along with Wily Boly (fibula).

Last season: Bournemouth 1 Wolves 1, Wolves 2 Bournemouth 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L D D W L; Wolves W D D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 5; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 13

Match odds: H 17-10 D 23-10 A 13-8

Referee: Simon Hooper

Arsenal (6) v Southampton (19) – Live on Premier Sports

Arsenal may recall Granit Xhaka, who has not featured for the club since swearing at supporters following his substitution against Crystal Palace last month.

Dani Ceballos (hamstring) is missing while there are minor doubts over Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Bukayo Saka.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a full-strength squad after reporting no fresh selection concerns following the international break.

Defender Ryan Bertrand is available having completed his three-match ban.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Southampton 0, Southampton 3 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal W L D D L; Southampton L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 9; Danny Ings (Southampton) 7

Match odds: H 1-2 D 7-2 A 11-2

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Brighton (11) v Leicester (2)

Brighton will be without suspended captain Lewis Dunk. Aaron Connolly (groin) is sidelined, but Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster could feature after ankle problems.

James Maddison will be fit for Leicester after recovering from a minor calf injury.

Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans only underwent light training on Thursday following their exertions during the international break, but all three players will be available.

Last season: Leicester 2 Brighton 1, Brighton 1 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Brighton W L W W L; Leicester L W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 11

Match odds: H 11-4 D 5-2 A 1-1

Referee: Mike Dean

Crystal Palace (12) v Liverpool (1)

Crystal Palace again have no injury concerns. Wilfried Zaha is in contention despite previously reporting a foot injury.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both face late checks on ankle injuries that saw them sit out their respective national team games this week. Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is fit but Joel Matip (knee) will probably sit out again.

Last season: Liverpool 4 Crystal Palace 3, Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L D L L; Liverpool W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11

Match odds: H 6-1 D 17-5 A 47-100

Referee: Kevin Friend

Everton (15) v Norwich (20)

Fabian Delph (hamstring) and Bernard (knee) are both unlikely to return to action for Everton.

Striker Cenk Tosun is expected to recover in time from a groin strain but Andre Gomes (fractured/dislocated ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remain long-term absentees.

Christoph Zimmermann (foot) could make his first appearance since August but fellow defender Jamal Lewis is sidelined by the knee problem which forced an early return from international duty with Northern Ireland

Josip Drmic faces up to six weeks out with a hamstring tear, while centre backs Grant Hanley (groin) and Timm Klose (knee) continue their own rehabilitation.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton L W L D W; Norwich L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison (Everton) 5; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 6

Match odds: H 38-100 D 4-1 A 7-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Watford (18) v Burnley (10)

Captain Troy Deeney (knee) could feature for the first time since August. Roberto Pereyra (thigh), Tom Cleverley (heel), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Domingos Quina (groin), Sebastian Prodl (knee), Daniel Bachmann (hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (ban) are sidelined.

Chris Wood is fit to lead the line for Burnley despite an early return from international duty.

Matej Vydra (hip) will not be involved against his former club, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Danny Drinkwater also on the sidelines.

Last season: Watford 0 Burnley 0, Burnley 1 Watford 3

Last five league matches: Watford D D D L W; Burnley W L L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Roberto Pereyra, Andre Gray and Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) 2; Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 5

Match odds: H 5-4 D 23-10 A 23-10

Referee: Paul Tierney

Manchester City (4) v Chelsea (3), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will return following a hamstring injury but Bernardo Silva serves a one-match suspension.

Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko, centre back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (all knee) are still out.

Christian Pulisic is in contention for Chelsea having returned to full training after a groin problem. Callum Hudson-Odoi has a hamstring issue and is a long-shot to face City.

Last season: Man City 6 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 2 Man City 0

Last five league matches: Man City L W W W L; Chelsea W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Raheem Sterling (Man City) 14; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 11

Match odds: H 4-9 D 4-1 A 11-2

Referee: Martin Atkinson

SUNDAY



Sheffield United (5) v Manchester United (7), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

On-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is unable to play against his parent club.

Ireland centre back John Egan is a doubt after the defender suffered a clash of heads on international duty.

Paul Pogba (foot) and Scott McTominay (ankle) will be absent for Manchester United.

Ashley Young returns from suspension while Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe are available but lacking match fitness. Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot are sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd D W D W D; Man Utd L D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): John Lundstram and Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 3; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 9

Match odds: H 5-2 D 23-10 A 23-20

Referee: Andre Marriner

MONDAY

Aston Villa (17) v Newcastle (13), 8pm – Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Jack Grealish is set to return for Aston Villa after four weeks out with a calf injury.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton (calf) and defenders Bjorn Engels (hip) and Matt Targett (concussion) are also available again but Jed Steer (Achilles), Jota (hernia) and Keinan Davis (hamstring) are out.

Newcastle are hoping Ireland centre back Ciaran Clark is passed fit to face his former club, while fellow defenders Florian Lejeune and Fabian Schar are back in training.

Sean Longstaff completes a three-game ban while captain Jamaal Lascelles (tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) are also unavailable.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W W L L L; Newcastle W L D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Wesley (Aston Villa) 4; Ciaran Clark and Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 2

Match odds: H 21-20 D 23-10 A 23-20

Referee: Lee Mason