Premier League suspended until April with six clubs in self-isolation

The Premier League, the English Football League and the Women’s Super League have suspended all matches until April 3rd in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An unprecedented development, it follows the revelation overnight that several Premier League clubs have members of staff, including players and coaches, who are displaying symptoms of the virus. The decision was made at an emergency meeting of clubs held on Friday morning. The return date is subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Earlier on Friday, Everton confirmed that as a precautionary measure their entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

As a result the club has closed Goodison Park, the club’s training base at Finch Farm and its headquarters at the royal Liver building in Liverpool.

“The club is is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff,” read a club statement on Friday morning.

“The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the club’s absolute priority. Everton will continue to adhere to UK government and public health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff.”

Watford cancelled training on Thursday because several members of the first-team squad felt unwell, with one player awaiting results of a test following symptoms associated with coronavirus, their manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed.

Bournemouth have also confirmed that five of its employees are currently self-isolating, having displayed symptoms consistent with the virus.

Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, along with four first team members of staff, are self-isolating. This is a precautionary measure however as, at this stage, none have tested positive.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive on Thursday for the coronavirus and all the club’s first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate also.

Arsenal’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion has already been postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hudson-Odoi, who is the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus, later said in a video on Twitter that he was following health guidelines and remained in good spirits.

“Thank you for all your good wishes. I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon,” he said.

Chelsea said they expected those who did not have close contact with Hudson-Odoi to return shortly.

“In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and other facilities are operating as normal,” the club added.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers revealed on Thursday three of his players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus. The number of known Premier League clubs in self-isolation mode is now six.