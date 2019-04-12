Pochettino fears Kane could be affected on psychological level by ankle injuries

Mauricio Pochettino fears that Harry Kane could be affected on a psychological level by his ankle injuries. The Tottenham striker suffered ligament damage in the 1-0 Champions League win at home to Manchester City on Tuesday, and Pochettino accepts it will be difficult for him to play again this domestic season.

He said it was possible Kane could be back for the Champions League final on June 1st – should the team make it – and England’s opening game at the Nations League finals on June 6th. Kane will see a specialist next week, which ought to bring clarity on the length of absence.

It is the fifth time in three seasons that Kane has been out with an ankle ligament problem, and Pochettino was asked whether they now represented an issue for the player.

“Yes, for sure, it can be an issue,” Pochettino said. “When you suffer once, twice or three times – it’s normal in your head that you will always think about it. But I don’t believe it will be a big problem.”

Kane hurt himself when he went into a strong challenge on City’s Fabian Delph. It was a needless tackle and, with Kane having received some rough treatment earlier in the game, it was possible to wonder whether the red mist had descended on him - and, equally, if City had targeted him.

“No, I don’t believe that City made a plan to kill him,” Pochettino said. “It’s normal to be tight and tough with him – like us with their players – for me it was an accident.

Challenge

“Does Harry need to change the way he plays? It’s true that now we can have an opinion that it was a challenge with not too much need to do but he’s how he is. He’s strong. He wants to challenge for every single ball. He’s Harry Kane because he behaves like this.”

Pochettino is unlikely to risk Dele Alli against Huddersfield after he broke a hand in two places against City. The hope is that Alli can play in Wednesday’s second leg with a protective cast.

Pochettino will rotate against Huddersfield, but with Érik Lamela also injured, his options are restricted. He said that Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min were in condition to start.

