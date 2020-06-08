No decision to be made on Merseyside derby until Friday

A decision on whether the Merseyside derby on June 21st should be played at Goodison Park or a neutral venue will not be taken until Friday.

The relevant documents were not received until last Friday and the members of Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group need more time to read them.

The derby was one of only two games in the initial rounds of Premier League fixtures published on Friday to have ‘venue TBC’ at the side of it, with all other games in the restart having been given the go-ahead to be played at the usual home venue.

Everton are understood to be happy to host the fixture, where local rivals Liverpool could wrap up the title with a win, if closest challengers Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17th.

The other match still to be confirmed is Manchester City’s game against Liverpool on July 2nd.

The derby had been on a list of fixtures which the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said local forces had requested to be played at a neutral venue.

Merseyside Police appeared to contradict DCC Roberts by saying they were happy to police matches in Liverpool.

The Reds can secure the title with six more points irrespective of what City do, which means they could wrap up the title at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, June 24th.