More VAR controversy as West Brom edge Brighton

Visitors missed two penalties and were controversially denied a goal by VAR

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Referee Lee Mason is surrounded by players after Brighton and Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk scored from a quick free quick which was subsequently ruled out by VAR. Photograph: PA

Referee Lee Mason is surrounded by players after Brighton and Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk scored from a quick free quick which was subsequently ruled out by VAR. Photograph: PA

 

West Brom 1 Brighton 0

West Bromwich Albion secured a 1-0 home Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as the visitors missed two penalties and were controversially denied a goal by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

West Brom began brightly and were rewarded for their pressure in the 11th minute when skipper Kyle Bartley rose above the Brighton defence to head Conor Gallagher’s cross in from close range.

Brighton spurned the opportunity to equalise minutes later when midfielder Pascal Gross’s penalty cannoned off the crossbar after VAR adjudged that Okay Yokuslu had handled the ball in the West Brom box.

Lewis Dunk found the net with a quick free kick that caught West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone off guard, but after a long delay in which referee Lee Mason disallowed and then allowed the goal, the Brighton skipper’s effort was chalked off by the VAR.

The league later confirmed that the decision to award Brighton the goal was overturned as the referee’s whistle had been blown a second time before the ball had crossed the line.

“The referee blew his whistle he said to speak to someone in the wall, there was a bit of pushing,” Bartley told Sky Sports.

“There was a bit of confusion but Lee Mason dealt with it well and came to the right conclusion. It was confusing, I don’t think it would have been right for them to score like that.

“We need to win games, whoever it is, we need to put points on the board.”

Gross won a late penalty when Conor Townsend brought him down but substitute Danny Welbeck’s effort hit the post to complete a frustrating day for Brighton.

Victory left 19th-placed West Brom with 17 points from 26 games, five points below fellow relegation contenders Fulham who visit Crystal Palace on Sunday. Brighton are 16th with 26 points.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.