Europa League draw: Man United to face AC Milan

Arsenal meet Olympiacos while Tottenham take on Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb

The draw was made for the last-16 of the Europa League on Friday. Photo: Harold Cunningham/AFP via Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning to Old Trafford after Manchester United were drawn against AC Milan in a mouth-watering Europa League last-16 tie.

The 39-year-old striker established himself as a fan favourite during his short spell at Old Trafford, scoring in the Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs in 2016/17.

Ibrahimovic played a key role in that season’s victorious Europa League run, but a serious knee injury in the quarter-final triumph against Anderlecht ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

The veteran only made seven more United appearances after that and looked set to wind down his career when he moved to LA Galaxy in March 2018, but the striker has flourished since returning to Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s men are second in Serie A and are set to provide tough opposition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Old Trafford set to host the first leg on March 11 before the return fixture at San Siro on March 18.

Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiacos so will return to the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, which hosted Thursday’s round of 32 second leg against Benfica due to Covid-19 restrictions.

José Mourinho’s Tottenham have been drawn against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers’ reward for beating Antwerp is a clash against Slavia Prague, who shocked Premier League high-fliers Leicester in the last 32 on Thursday.

Europa League last-16 draw

Ajax v Young Boys

Dinamo Kyiv v Villarreal

AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v AC Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde

Ties to be played on 11 and 18 March

