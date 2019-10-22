Manchester United fan banned for alleged racist abuse during Liverpool game

Manchester United have issued an indefinite ban to the supporter who allegedly racially abused Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The fan was ejected and now faces being banned from attending another match at the stadium, though the ruling can be appealed.

A United spokesperson said: “Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club. Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

“This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches.”

In August United’s Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba endured racist abuse on Twitter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side fly to Serbia on Wednesday afternoon for their third Europa League group game, against Partizan Belgrade, having claimed four points from their opening two matches. – Guardian