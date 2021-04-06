PSG not out for revenge against Bayern says Pochettino

French champions facing major task against Champions League holders

Mauricio Pochettino: “Revenge exists in sport but for us it’s more of a challenge to beat such a strong team, maybe the best in the world. It’s a source of motivation.” Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino: “Revenge exists in sport but for us it’s more of a challenge to beat such a strong team, maybe the best in the world. It’s a source of motivation.” Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

 

Paris St Germain will not have revenge on their minds when they play Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final after losing to the German team in last season’s decider, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final last year to seal a treble but Pochettino, who replaced manager Thomas Tuchel midway through this season, said this time would be different as they were playing a two-legged tie.

“The final is not a benchmark match for us, we weren’t there with my staff, we were just spectators,” Pochettino said ahead of Wednesday’s first leg in Munich.

“In addition, it’s going to be played over two matches, the context is different. Revenge exists in sport but for us it’s more of a challenge to beat such a strong team, maybe the best in the world. It’s a source of motivation.”

Both sides will be missing key players, with PSG striker Mauro Icardi out with a thigh injury while midfielder Marco Verratti and his Italy team mate Alessandro Florenzi both tested positive for Covid-19.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with a knee injury while winger Serge Gnabry tested positive for Covid-19 but Pochettino said the German league leaders had enough squad depth to remain competitive.

“The strength of Bayern is in its collective,” Pochettino added. “When you win the Champions League and the Club World Cup, it’s because you have a very good group, not just 11 performing players.”

PSG forward Neymar was sent off in a 1-0 loss to Lille over the weekend and Pochettino said the Brazilian’s emotions got the better of him in his first Ligue One start in over two months.

“He was very excited to start a match. He’s an emotional player, he likes to play, he likes to fight, he’s a competitor. He didn’t deserve that red,” Pochettino said.

“But he knows he has to channel himself. I hope that tomorrow everything will be fine.”

(Reuters)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.